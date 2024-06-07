ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Shares Bought by Capital Research Global Investors

Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) by 37.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 907,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 247,383 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned approximately 1.86% of ManpowerGroup worth $72,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MAN. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the third quarter worth $94,417,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the fourth quarter worth $44,057,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 22.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,283,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,089,000 after acquiring an additional 235,578 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,066,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,227,000 after acquiring an additional 193,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in ManpowerGroup by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,759,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $298,798,000 after purchasing an additional 137,668 shares during the last quarter. 98.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ManpowerGroup Price Performance

MAN stock opened at $72.05 on Friday. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.35 and a 12-month high of $88.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 74.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.49.

ManpowerGroup Increases Dividend

ManpowerGroup ( NYSE:MAN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 0.27%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $1.54 dividend. This is an increase from ManpowerGroup’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 317.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on ManpowerGroup from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on ManpowerGroup from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on ManpowerGroup from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

