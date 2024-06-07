Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART) Shares Gap Up to $30.13

Shares of Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $30.13, but opened at $31.00. Maplebear shares last traded at $30.79, with a volume of 544,720 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CART shares. Moffett Nathanson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 target price (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Maplebear in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Maplebear from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Maplebear from $31.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Maplebear from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Maplebear from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Maplebear presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.25.

Maplebear Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.13.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $820.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.08 million. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Maplebear Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Maplebear

In other news, CEO Fidji Simo sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $190,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,995,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,486,213.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Maplebear news, CAO Alan Ramsay sold 12,178 shares of Maplebear stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total transaction of $425,012.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 118,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,123,155.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Fidji Simo sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $190,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,995,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,486,213.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 197,885 shares of company stock valued at $7,266,568. Corporate insiders own 36.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Maplebear

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Maplebear by 139.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. increased its stake in Maplebear by 389.5% in the 4th quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,489 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in Maplebear in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Maplebear during the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maplebear during the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. 63.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Maplebear

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, provides online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products. The company offers its services through a mobile application and website. It also provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Featured Articles

