Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Cut to Hold at Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial lowered shares of Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Marathon Oil from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus raised shares of Marathon Oil from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $32.86.

Marathon Oil Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:MRO opened at $27.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.59 and its 200-day moving average is $25.44. The firm has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 2.17. Marathon Oil has a 12 month low of $21.81 and a 12 month high of $30.06.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Oil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 18.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 36,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total transaction of $997,999.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 140,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,893,921.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Marathon Oil news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 51,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total value of $1,417,822.51. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 114,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,168,104.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick Wagner sold 36,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total transaction of $997,999.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 140,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,893,921.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 281,332 shares of company stock valued at $7,644,903 in the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marathon Oil

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRO. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Marathon Oil in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 226.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 978 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Featured Articles

