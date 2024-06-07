Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Stock Rating Lowered by Capital One Financial

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Capital One Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on MRO. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.86.

Shares of NYSE:MRO opened at $27.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 2.17. Marathon Oil has a 12-month low of $21.81 and a 12-month high of $30.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Marathon Oil will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 51,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total transaction of $1,417,822.51. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 114,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,168,104.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 73,233 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $1,981,684.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 152,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,113,336.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 51,389 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total transaction of $1,417,822.51. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 114,828 shares in the company, valued at $3,168,104.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 281,332 shares of company stock worth $7,644,903. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Marathon Oil in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Marathon Oil in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 226.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 978 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

