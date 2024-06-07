Mark Mccaffrey Sells 2,687 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Stock

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 2,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.09, for a total transaction of $371,047.83. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,746,078.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Mark Mccaffrey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 29th, Mark Mccaffrey sold 3,000 shares of GoDaddy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.13, for a total value of $420,390.00.

On Wednesday, May 15th, Mark Mccaffrey sold 4,058 shares of GoDaddy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.69, for a total transaction of $542,514.02.

On Tuesday, April 2nd, Mark Mccaffrey sold 624 shares of GoDaddy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.83, for a total value of $75,397.92.

On Thursday, March 7th, Mark Mccaffrey sold 4,000 shares of GoDaddy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.92, for a total value of $443,680.00.

GoDaddy Price Performance

Shares of GoDaddy stock opened at $138.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.10. GoDaddy Inc. has a one year low of $69.18 and a one year high of $141.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.75.

Institutional Trading of GoDaddy

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. GoDaddy had a net margin of 40.38% and a negative return on equity of 186.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its stake in GoDaddy by 0.9% during the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 12,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in GoDaddy by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 41,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 102.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 7.6% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GDDY has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on GoDaddy from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on GoDaddy from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GoDaddy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.92.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

