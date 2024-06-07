Matthew C. Banks Sells 208 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Stock

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) CAO Matthew C. Banks sold 208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total value of $11,874.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $378,620.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Roku Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ROKU opened at $57.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.82. Roku, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.01 and a 12-month high of $108.84.
Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $881.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $843.54 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 15.64% and a negative return on equity of 23.81%. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.38) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roku
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
ROKU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Roku from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Oppenheimer downgraded Roku from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (down previously from $81.00) on shares of Roku in a report on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on Roku from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.50.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ROKU
About Roku
Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Roku
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Does Microsoft Stock Have More Room to Run?
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Nvidia’s Stock Price, Upcoming Split and the AI Revolution
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Novavax Stock’s Recent Surge and Future Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.