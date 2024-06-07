Matthew C. Banks Sells 208 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Stock

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) CAO Matthew C. Banks sold 208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total value of $11,874.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $378,620.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU opened at $57.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.82. Roku, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.01 and a 12-month high of $108.84.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $881.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $843.54 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 15.64% and a negative return on equity of 23.81%. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.38) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Roku by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Roku by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Roku by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 50,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Roku by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roku by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

ROKU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Roku from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Oppenheimer downgraded Roku from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (down previously from $81.00) on shares of Roku in a report on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on Roku from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.50.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

