McGrath Limited (ASX:MEA) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.02

McGrath Limited (ASX:MEA – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, June 6th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of 0.016 per share on Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th.
McGrath Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.72, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.71.
About McGrath
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than McGrath
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- NuScale Power: Can SMR Power the Clean Energy Transition?
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Does Microsoft Stock Have More Room to Run?
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Nvidia’s Stock Price, Upcoming Split and the AI Revolution
Receive News & Ratings for McGrath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McGrath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.