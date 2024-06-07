Mckinley Capital Management LLC Sells 16,506 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 205,018 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 16,506 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 5.1% of Mckinley Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Mckinley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $39,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headinvest LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 1.7% in the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 53,155 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,236,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Apple by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 75,110 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,461,000 after purchasing an additional 10,425 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Apple by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 4,307,068 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $829,240,000 after purchasing an additional 279,311 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management raised its position in Apple by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 37,178 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in Apple by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 808,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $155,701,000 after purchasing an additional 112,980 shares during the period. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 54,732 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.91, for a total transaction of $9,244,782.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,572 shares in the company, valued at $23,068,376.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 54,732 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.91, for a total transaction of $9,244,782.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,068,376.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total transaction of $951,809.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,574,531.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 346,270 shares of company stock worth $60,880,196. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $194.48 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.07 and a 1 year high of $199.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $179.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. Apple had a net margin of 26.31% and a return on equity of 148.33%. The business had revenue of $90.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 2nd that permits the company to buyback $110.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.55%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AAPL. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $196.00 target price (up previously from $189.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Apple from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Apple from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.59.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

