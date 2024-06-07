Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.38 and last traded at $5.46. Approximately 2,790,429 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 21,540,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.52.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MPW shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Colliers Securities lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $4.25 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -27.03%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MPW. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 112.1% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,819 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 2,447.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 7,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 7,661 shares during the period. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

