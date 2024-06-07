Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Shares Purchased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Free Report) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 913,498 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,416 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 1.54% of Mercury Systems worth $33,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 8.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,615,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $208,296,000 after purchasing an additional 429,532 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,345,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,294,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 25.6% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 6,749,562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $250,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,660,000. 95.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mercury Systems Stock Performance

Mercury Systems stock opened at $30.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 2.93. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.31 and a 1-year high of $43.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mercury Systems ( NASDAQ:MRCY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.11). Mercury Systems had a negative return on equity of 5.07% and a negative net margin of 16.08%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MRCY. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Mercury Systems from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Mercury Systems Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

