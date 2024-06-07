Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Trading Down 3.3%

Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 3.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.32 and last traded at $7.33. Approximately 22,499 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,394,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.58.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MESO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Mesoblast in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.67.

Mesoblast Stock Down 6.3 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.76.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mesoblast stock. Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new position in shares of Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 59,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp owned about 0.05% of Mesoblast as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Mesoblast Limited engages in the development of regenerative medicine products in Australia, the United States, Singapore, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage cells.

