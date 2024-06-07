MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 439,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,670 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $19,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MGM. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 23.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 153,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,637,000 after acquiring an additional 28,639 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 87.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 8,346 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 104,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,824,000 after purchasing an additional 21,185 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in MGM Resorts International by 0.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 80,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in MGM Resorts International by 11.2% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 22,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Alexis Herman sold 4,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $180,276.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 325,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total value of $13,942,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,098,778 shares in the company, valued at $261,637,576.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 4,344 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $180,276.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 333,688 shares of company stock valued at $14,300,967. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:MGM opened at $40.09 on Friday. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $34.12 and a 1-year high of $51.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.24.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.18. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 23.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. MGM Resorts International’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on MGM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JMP Securities lifted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Mizuho increased their price target on MGM Resorts International from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.83.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

(Free Report)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

