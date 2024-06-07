MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BERZ) Shares Down 3%

Shares of MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BERZ – Get Free Report) traded down 3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $25.20 and last traded at $25.25. 9,154 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 84,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.02.

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a PE ratio of 34.87 and a beta of -4.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.80.

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Company Profile

The MicroSectors Solactive FANG & Innovation -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (BERZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive FANG Innovation index. The fund tracks -3x the daily price movements of an equal-weighted index of US-listed technology companies. BERZ was launched on Aug 20, 2021 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

