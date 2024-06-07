MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXD) Shares Gap Down to $23.50

MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXD – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.50, but opened at $23.01. MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $23.32, with a volume of 90,311 shares traded.

MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Trading Down 9.8 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.47. The company has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.23 and a beta of -2.71.

About MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN

The MicroSectors Gold Miners -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs (GDXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network MicroSectors Gold Miners index. The fund provides 3x daily inverse leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index comprised of two gold miners ETFs. GDXD was launched on Dec 7, 2020 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

