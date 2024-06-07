Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 839,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,469 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Mobileye Global were worth $36,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mobileye Global in the 4th quarter valued at $437,842,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Mobileye Global by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,622,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,616,000 after purchasing an additional 538,371 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mobileye Global by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,956,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,109,000 after buying an additional 38,667 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Mobileye Global by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,392,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,042,000 after buying an additional 71,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Mobileye Global by 168.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,131,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,025,000 after buying an additional 709,982 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Mobileye Global from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Mobileye Global from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Mobileye Global from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Mobileye Global from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Mobileye Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.82.

In related news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 1,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.17 per share, with a total value of $45,381.87. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 132,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,738,328.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.53 per share, with a total value of $55,060.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 131,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,609,045.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 1,611 shares of Mobileye Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.17 per share, for a total transaction of $45,381.87. Following the purchase, the director now owns 132,706 shares in the company, valued at $3,738,328.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:MBLY opened at $27.40 on Friday. Mobileye Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.49 and a 52-week high of $46.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.56.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $239.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.60 million. Mobileye Global had a positive return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 8.92%. As a group, research analysts predict that Mobileye Global Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

