Moffett Nathanson Downgrades Shopify (TSE:SHO) to Hold

Shopify (TSE:SHO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Moffett Nathanson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Shopify from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Shopify from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, JMP Securities raised Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Shopify
Shopify Stock Performance
