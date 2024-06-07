Moffett Nathanson Downgrades Shopify (TSE:SHO) to Hold

Shopify (TSE:SHO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Moffett Nathanson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Shopify from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Shopify from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, JMP Securities raised Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shopify ( TSE:SHO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.49 billion.

