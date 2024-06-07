Montana Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRJ) Shares Gap Down to $13.80

Shares of Montana Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AIRJ – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.80, but opened at $13.30. Montana Technologies shares last traded at $13.80, with a volume of 1,380 shares trading hands.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.10.
Montana Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRJ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter.
Montana Technologies Corporation operates as an atmospheric renewable energy and water harvesting technology company. It provides energy and dehumidification, evaporative cooling, and atmospheric water generation through its AirJoule technology. The company is headquartered in Ronan, Montana.
