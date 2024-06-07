Montana Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRJ) Shares Gap Down to $13.80

Shares of Montana Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AIRJ – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.80, but opened at $13.30. Montana Technologies shares last traded at $13.80, with a volume of 1,380 shares trading hands.

Montana Technologies Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.10.

Get Montana Technologies alerts:

Montana Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRJ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Montana Technologies

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Montana Technologies stock. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Montana Technologies Co. ( NASDAQ:AIRJ Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 83,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. owned about 0.47% of Montana Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Montana Technologies Corporation operates as an atmospheric renewable energy and water harvesting technology company. It provides energy and dehumidification, evaporative cooling, and atmospheric water generation through its AirJoule technology. The company is headquartered in Ronan, Montana.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Montana Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montana Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.