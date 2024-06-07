Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 397 Shares

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 397 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.77, for a total transaction of $117,023.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 10,641,912 shares in the company, valued at $3,136,916,400.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Morningstar Stock Performance

Shares of Morningstar stock opened at $292.57 on Friday. Morningstar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.15 and a fifty-two week high of $316.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.11 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $297.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $289.72.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $542.80 million during the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 21.79%.

Morningstar Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Morningstar

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. Morningstar’s payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Morningstar by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in Morningstar by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 896 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Morningstar by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT raised its stake in Morningstar by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 2,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Morningstar by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 11,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,645,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MORN shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Morningstar from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Morningstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

