Morningstar Investment Management LLC Acquires 47,390 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Morningstar Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 409,436 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,390 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 6.6% of Morningstar Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Morningstar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $57,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. now owns 61,499 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,591,000 after buying an additional 4,664 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 214,443 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,956,000 after buying an additional 76,410 shares during the period. Robbins Farley increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 15,006 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,096,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 8.0% during the third quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,623 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $176.73 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.35 and a fifty-two week high of $178.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.04 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.27%.

Several brokerages have commented on GOOGL. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $196.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.57.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total transaction of $3,347,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,310,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,710,216.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total value of $3,347,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,310,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,710,216.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 2,100 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total value of $369,096.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,402.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 157,758 shares of company stock worth $25,580,826. 11.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

