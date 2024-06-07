Nasim Golzadeh Sells 771 Shares of SoundThinking, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) Stock

SoundThinking, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTIGet Free Report) insider Nasim Golzadeh sold 771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $11,611.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,144 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,248.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Nasim Golzadeh also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, May 28th, Nasim Golzadeh sold 341 shares of SoundThinking stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total transaction of $5,568.53.
  • On Monday, May 20th, Nasim Golzadeh sold 419 shares of SoundThinking stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.49, for a total value of $6,071.31.
  • On Monday, March 11th, Nasim Golzadeh sold 161 shares of SoundThinking stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total value of $2,592.10.
  • On Thursday, March 7th, Nasim Golzadeh sold 115 shares of SoundThinking stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total transaction of $1,887.15.

SoundThinking Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SSTI opened at $14.51 on Friday. SoundThinking, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.98 and a 1-year high of $26.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.58 million, a PE ratio of -45.34 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.69.

SoundThinking (NASDAQ:SSTI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.15). SoundThinking had a negative net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $25.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that SoundThinking, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of SoundThinking from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on SoundThinking in a research note on Friday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on SoundThinking from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. William Blair lowered SoundThinking from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of SoundThinking in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its position in SoundThinking by 76.6% in the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 80,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after buying an additional 35,124 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SoundThinking during the third quarter worth approximately $1,898,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in SoundThinking by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 68,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 13,490 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in SoundThinking by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 667,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,948,000 after purchasing an additional 74,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kopion Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoundThinking during the 4th quarter valued at $3,202,000. 60.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SoundThinking

SoundThinking, Inc, a public safety technology company that provides transformative solutions and strategic advisory services for law enforcement and civic leadership. Its SafetySmart Platform, an integrated suite of data-driven tools that enable law enforcement and community violence prevention and health organizations to be efficient in public safety outcomes.

