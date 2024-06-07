Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Hits New 12-Month High at $110.92

Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $110.92 and last traded at $110.85, with a volume of 251347 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $105.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NTRA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Natera from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Natera from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Natera from $99.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Natera in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.19.

Natera Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 4.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.65 and its 200 day moving average is $79.48.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.16. Natera had a negative net margin of 30.24% and a negative return on equity of 49.72%. The business had revenue of $367.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.23) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.22, for a total transaction of $40,328.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 347,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,372,290.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Natera news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.55, for a total transaction of $63,132.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,393,601.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.22, for a total transaction of $40,328.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 347,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,372,290.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 263,106 shares of company stock valued at $24,521,761 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Natera

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Natera during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Natera during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Natera during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its holdings in Natera by 47.8% during the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 538 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its holdings in Natera by 109.3% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 745 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. 99.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

Further Reading

