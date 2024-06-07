National Bank Financial Upgrades Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) to Hold

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on LAC. HSBC lowered their target price on Lithium Americas from $6.50 to $5.10 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Scotiabank cut shares of Lithium Americas from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Eight Capital reduced their price objective on Lithium Americas from $13.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.46.

Lithium Americas Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE LAC opened at $3.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.39. Lithium Americas has a 52-week low of $3.06 and a 52-week high of $12.38.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lithium Americas will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lithium Americas

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAC. General Motors Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Lithium Americas by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. General Motors Holdings LLC now owns 30,004,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,829,000 after purchasing an additional 15,002,245 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,345,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,122,000 after buying an additional 461,635 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,033,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,015,000 after acquiring an additional 369,879 shares during the last quarter. Panview Asian Equity Master Fund purchased a new position in Lithium Americas during the fourth quarter valued at $1,911,000. Finally, Aquila Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Lithium Americas by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. Aquila Investment Management LLC now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,032,000 after acquiring an additional 284,000 shares during the last quarter.

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.

