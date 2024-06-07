Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT) Shares Sold by Lake Street Advisors Group LLC

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT – Free Report) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,828 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Nautilus Biotechnology were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 153,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 3,807 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 6,234 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology by 351.1% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 11,248 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Nautilus Biotechnology alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nautilus Biotechnology news, CEO Sujal M. Patel acquired 12,044 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.84 per share, for a total transaction of $34,204.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,064,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,583,145.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 40.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Nautilus Biotechnology in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Nautilus Biotechnology

Nautilus Biotechnology Trading Up 3.9 %

NASDAQ NAUT opened at $2.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 1.25. Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $4.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.66 and a 200 day moving average of $2.81.

Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. Equities analysts predict that Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nautilus Biotechnology Profile

(Free Report)

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc, a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating a platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. The company develops Nautilus Platform, a proteomics platform that includes end-to-end solution comprised of instruments, consumables, and software analysis.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NAUT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nautilus Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nautilus Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.