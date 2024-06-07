Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR)

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $5.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target (up previously from $5.50) on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Cipher Mining from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.58.

Shares of CIFR opened at $4.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.61. The company has a quick ratio of 8.08, a current ratio of 8.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.51 and a beta of 2.28. Cipher Mining has a 52-week low of $2.15 and a 52-week high of $5.75.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cipher Mining had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 13.54%. The firm had revenue of $48.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.05 million. Research analysts predict that Cipher Mining will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cipher Mining news, major shareholder Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 299,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.91, for a total value of $1,172,816.23. Following the sale, the insider now owns 116,409,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $455,160,394.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,498,872 shares of company stock valued at $5,821,931. Insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Financial Bankshares Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cipher Mining during the 4th quarter worth $9,901,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cipher Mining by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,657,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164,383 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cipher Mining by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 2,240,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,811 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cipher Mining by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,733,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,079,000 after purchasing an additional 765,238 shares during the period. Finally, Shariaportfolio Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cipher Mining in the 4th quarter worth $2,460,000. 12.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cipher Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

