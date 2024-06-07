Needham & Company LLC Trims comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) Target Price to $17.00

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $25.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 27.06% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SCOR. StockNews.com cut shares of comScore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of comScore from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

comScore Stock Performance

comScore stock opened at $13.38 on Friday. comScore has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $20.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.36 and a 200 day moving average of $15.84. The stock has a market cap of $64.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.02.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.51). comScore had a negative net margin of 19.57% and a negative return on equity of 47.78%. The business had revenue of $86.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that comScore will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCOR. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in comScore by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 77,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in comScore during the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in comScore by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,776,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 118,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in comScore by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 174,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.15% of the company’s stock.

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Canada, and internationally. The company provides digital ad solutions, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure websites and applications on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle; Total Home Panel Suite, which capture OTT, connected TV, and IOT device usage and content consumption; CCR, which enhances validated campaign essentials verification of mobile and desktop video campaigns; XMedia Enhanced, which provides a deduplicated view of national programming content; Comscore marketing solutions; Lift Models, which measures the impact of advertising on a brand; Survey Analytics, which measure various consumer insights including brand health metrics; and Activation Solutions, including audience activation and content activation.

