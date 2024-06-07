NEOS Investment Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

NEOS Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 41,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 8,125.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 133,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,443,000 after purchasing an additional 131,470 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 158,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,104,000 after buying an additional 9,960 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 85,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 37,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 1,544.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 473,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,354,000 after buying an additional 444,442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Insider Activity at Teradyne

In other Teradyne news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total transaction of $450,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,902 shares in the company, valued at $5,030,754.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Teradyne news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.84, for a total value of $89,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,645,649.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 3,750 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total value of $450,225.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,030,754.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,005 shares of company stock worth $1,304,763. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ TER opened at $143.23 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.07 and a twelve month high of $146.52. The company has a market cap of $22.36 billion, a PE ratio of 54.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $121.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.99.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.18. Teradyne had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $599.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 18.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TER has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on Teradyne from $140.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Teradyne in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $118.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Teradyne has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Teradyne

Teradyne Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.