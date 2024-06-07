NEOS Investment Management LLC Acquires New Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

NEOS Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTR. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 7.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,246,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $937,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,908 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ventas by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,812,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $987,460,000 after buying an additional 120,614 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,864,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,273,000 after buying an additional 19,643 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 3.2% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,575,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $234,897,000 after acquiring an additional 173,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Ventas by 1.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,321,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,194,000 after acquiring an additional 88,489 shares during the period. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Ventas

In other Ventas news, CAO Gregory R. Liebbe sold 14,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total transaction of $697,612.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $597,394.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Gregory R. Liebbe sold 14,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total transaction of $697,612.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $597,394.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total value of $871,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,403 shares in the company, valued at $8,310,345.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,270 shares of company stock valued at $1,672,966 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ventas Trading Up 0.1 %

Ventas Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:VTR opened at $49.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.78 and its 200 day moving average is $46.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Ventas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.33 and a 1 year high of $50.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -262.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -947.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Ventas from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Ventas from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ventas from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.46.

Ventas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

See Also

