NEOS Investment Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

NEOS Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Park Place Capital Corp grew its position in Brown & Brown by 166.5% in the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 174.0% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brown & Brown Stock Performance

BRO opened at $89.53 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.54. The firm has a market cap of $25.54 billion, a PE ratio of 27.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.92 and a fifty-two week high of $91.70.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 16.43% and a net margin of 21.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Brown & Brown’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is 16.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 144,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.96, for a total value of $12,406,005.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 37,460,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,220,113,605.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on BRO. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Brown & Brown from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $91.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.40.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

