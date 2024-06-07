NEOS Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,051 Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

NEOS Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,051 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter valued at $93,553,000. APG Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,699,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 277.2% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 566,553 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $61,238,000 after purchasing an additional 416,339 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 121.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 746,424 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $69,014,000 after purchasing an additional 409,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 104.7% during the fourth quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 713,414 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $77,113,000 after purchasing an additional 364,851 shares during the last quarter. 89.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Lamb Weston Price Performance
LW opened at $86.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.41 and a 1 year high of $117.38. The stock has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.75.
Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 19.23%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have recently commented on LW. Barclays cut their price objective on Lamb Weston from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Lamb Weston in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $128.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $132.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lamb Weston has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.40.
About Lamb Weston
Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.
