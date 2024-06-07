NEOS Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 4,395 Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

NEOS Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BALL. Jag Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ball by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 25,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in Ball by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Ball by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Ball by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Ball by 4.7% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 4,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Ball alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Ball

In other news, Director Pedro Henrique Mariani sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total value of $349,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $688,095.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Pedro Henrique Mariani sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total value of $349,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $688,095.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel William Fisher acquired 3,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.56 per share, with a total value of $249,782.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 111,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,222,068.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ball from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Ball from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Ball in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Ball in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ball presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.23.

Get Our Latest Research Report on BALL

Ball Stock Performance

Shares of BALL opened at $69.79 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.31. The stock has a market cap of $21.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.25, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Ball Co. has a one year low of $42.81 and a one year high of $71.32.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. Ball had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 21.79%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Ball announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, April 24th that allows the company to repurchase 40,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Ball Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Ball’s payout ratio is presently 6.02%.

About Ball

(Free Report)

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.