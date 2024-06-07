NEOS Investment Management LLC Invests $283,000 in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

NEOS Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Arvinas in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in Arvinas by 393.4% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Arvinas by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 363.6% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 4,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARVN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (down from $95.00) on shares of Arvinas in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Arvinas from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup lowered Arvinas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Arvinas from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.13.

Arvinas Price Performance

Shares of Arvinas stock opened at $27.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.22 and its 200-day moving average is $37.79. Arvinas, Inc. has a one year low of $13.57 and a one year high of $53.08.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $25.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.94 million. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 64.79% and a negative net margin of 185.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.54) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Arvinas, Inc. will post -4.08 EPS for the current year.

About Arvinas

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body's own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

