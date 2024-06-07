NEOS Investment Management LLC Invests $292,000 in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH)

NEOS Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 357.7% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 7,246 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 2,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $181,000. 70.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $25.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.16. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $25.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -11.56 and a beta of 0.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:DCPH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $45.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.99 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 108.86% and a negative return on equity of 52.42%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DCPH shares. Jonestrading reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $25.60 price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $25.60 target price (down from $26.00) on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays upgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.17.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies in the United States and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

