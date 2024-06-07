NEOS Investment Management LLC Makes New $262,000 Investment in Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR)

NEOS Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Immunocore by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. bought a new position in Immunocore during the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Immunocore by 366.5% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Immunocore by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 7,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Immunocore by 26.6% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Immunocore alerts:

Immunocore Stock Performance

IMCR stock opened at $42.69 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.31 and a 200-day moving average of $61.62. Immunocore Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $41.01 and a twelve month high of $76.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a current ratio of 5.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Immunocore ( NASDAQ:IMCR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $70.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.72 million. Immunocore had a negative net margin of 22.60% and a negative return on equity of 16.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Immunocore Holdings plc will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IMCR shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Immunocore from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Immunocore in a report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Immunocore from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Immunocore from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.85.

View Our Latest Report on IMCR

Immunocore Profile

(Free Report)

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also develops other programs for oncology, including tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial to treat advanced cutaneous melanoma.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Immunocore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunocore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.