NEOS Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

NEOS Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 4,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CMS Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $111,004,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 6,027.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,740,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712,368 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,456,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $200,731,000 after purchasing an additional 883,180 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in CMS Energy by 1,392.3% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 911,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,561,000 after buying an additional 850,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in CMS Energy by 132.8% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,071,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,100,000 after buying an additional 611,282 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CMS stock opened at $61.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.87. The company has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.40. CMS Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $49.87 and a 12-month high of $63.76.

CMS Energy Dividend Announcement

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. CMS Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group downgraded CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on CMS Energy from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total value of $122,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,968,370.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

