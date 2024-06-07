NEOS Investment Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

NEOS Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,270 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IFF. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 241.3% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 744 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on IFF shares. Argus cut International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America lifted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.41.

International Flavors & Fragrances Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:IFF opened at $97.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.24. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.11 and a 52-week high of $99.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.27. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 5.78% and a negative net margin of 22.01%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -16.38%.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

