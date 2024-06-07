NEOS Investment Management LLC Purchases New Stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

NEOS Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 538 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 100.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,396,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $610,515,000 after purchasing an additional 698,611 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,977,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,288,000. PineStone Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 117.0% during the fourth quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,008,000 after purchasing an additional 88,173 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 15.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 503,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $220,146,000 after purchasing an additional 66,986 shares in the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $464.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $377.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $447.00 to $458.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $430.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $431.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.10, for a total transaction of $1,356,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at $5,838,871.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.10, for a total value of $1,356,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at $5,838,871.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.50, for a total transaction of $138,435.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 72 shares in the company, valued at $30,204. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,987 shares of company stock valued at $10,283,347 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

FDS stock opened at $410.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $429.96 and its 200-day moving average is $451.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a PE ratio of 32.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.74. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $385.27 and a 1 year high of $488.64.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $545.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.93 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 34.36%. Equities research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $1.04 dividend. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.94%.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

