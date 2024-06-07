NEOS Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,756 The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

NEOS Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Clorox by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,341,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,622,000 after purchasing an additional 44,344 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 17.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,415,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,517,000 after buying an additional 357,964 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 2.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,184,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,356,000 after buying an additional 47,879 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Clorox by 1.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,738,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,904,000 after buying an additional 30,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Clorox by 2.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,633,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,103,000 after acquiring an additional 42,352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE CLX opened at $132.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73. The company has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.62, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $140.22 and a 200-day moving average of $144.53. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $114.68 and a 1-year high of $169.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 302.49% and a net margin of 3.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $162.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Clorox from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Clorox from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Clorox from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.43.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

