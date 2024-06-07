NEOS Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

NEOS Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 7,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Option Care Health by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,386,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,712,000 after acquiring an additional 10,056 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE increased its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 141.1% in the fourth quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 394,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,278,000 after purchasing an additional 230,650 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Option Care Health by 24,625.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 14,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Option Care Health by 130.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Option Care Health alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Option Care Health from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Option Care Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

Option Care Health Stock Performance

Option Care Health stock opened at $29.10 on Friday. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.17 and a 1-year high of $35.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.46.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Option Care Health had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Option Care Health Profile

(Free Report)

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Option Care Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Option Care Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.