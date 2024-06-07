Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Acquired by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 122.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,683 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $5,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 275.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,000,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200,000 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $536,000. Holderness Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its holdings in Newmont by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 13,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Newmont from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Newmont from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Newmont from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Newmont from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Newmont from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.36.

Newmont Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $42.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.92, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.52. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $29.42 and a one year high of $45.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 20.19% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The business’s revenue was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -37.45%.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

