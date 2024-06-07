News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) Shares Acquired by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,297,552 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 142,479 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.23% of News worth $31,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in News by 63.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 151,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 58,364 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of News by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 135,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 16,608 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of News by 70.4% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in News by 31.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,140,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,068,000 after purchasing an additional 984,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in News by 13.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 51,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 6,190 shares during the period. 66.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWSA opened at $27.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.97 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.82. News Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.59 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00.

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. News had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 4.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that News Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Macquarie raised shares of News from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

