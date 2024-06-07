NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Purchased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,232,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,414 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $74,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 387.2% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 315.4% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $76.70 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $47.15 and a one year high of $80.47. The company has a market cap of $157.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.87.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 27.62%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on NEE shares. Barclays lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NEE

About NextEra Energy

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.