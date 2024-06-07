NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Shares Gap Down to $170.90

NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $170.90, but opened at $163.94. NICE shares last traded at $156.22, with a volume of 341,316 shares.
NICE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on NICE in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on NICE from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NICE from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of NICE from $283.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of NICE from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.92.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in NICE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of NICE by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NICE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in NICE in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in NICE during the first quarter worth about $39,000. 63.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.
