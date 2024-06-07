Nick Daddario Sells 523 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Stock

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) CAO Nick Daddario sold 523 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.09, for a total transaction of $72,221.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,129,947.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

GoDaddy stock opened at $138.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.10. GoDaddy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.18 and a fifty-two week high of $141.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $129.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 186.09% and a net margin of 40.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its position in GoDaddy by 0.9% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 12,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in GoDaddy by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its position in GoDaddy by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 41,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in GoDaddy by 102.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in GoDaddy by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on GDDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on GoDaddy from $136.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on GoDaddy from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GoDaddy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.92.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

