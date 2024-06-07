NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors trimmed its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 89.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 728,056 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 6,513,353 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors’ holdings in NIKE were worth $79,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 4,687.4% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 55,294 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $5,287,000 after acquiring an additional 54,139 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in NIKE by 3.5% during the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 49,160 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 30.3% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 208,070 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $19,896,000 after buying an additional 48,442 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.0% in the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 10,578 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 285.6% during the 3rd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,084 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 5,247 shares during the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total transaction of $26,406.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,357.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total transaction of $15,682,726.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares in the company, valued at $102,648,662.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $26,406.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,357.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 213,660 shares of company stock worth $19,946,333 in the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE Price Performance

NYSE:NKE opened at $95.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.66 and a 12-month high of $123.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.05.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. NIKE had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 39.41%. The business had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 43.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NKE. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on NIKE from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on NIKE from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.26.

Read Our Latest Report on NIKE

About NIKE

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.