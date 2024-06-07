Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Trading Down 2.2%

Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Get Free Report) fell 2.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.15 and last traded at $6.16. 110,806 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,209,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.30.

Nomura Stock Up 1.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $18.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.97 and its 200 day moving average is $5.42.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter. Nomura had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 4.83%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Nomura by 11.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 183,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 18,269 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nomura by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 41,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 17,435 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nomura by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 162,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 26,959 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nomura in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nomura during the third quarter valued at approximately $544,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.14% of the company’s stock.

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Investment Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment consultation services.

