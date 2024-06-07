Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Trading Down 2.2%

Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Get Free Report) fell 2.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.15 and last traded at $6.16. 110,806 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,209,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.30.
Nomura Stock Up 1.1 %
The company has a market capitalization of $18.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.97 and its 200 day moving average is $5.42.
Nomura (NYSE:NMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter. Nomura had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 4.83%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nomura
About Nomura
Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Investment Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment consultation services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Nomura
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- NuScale Power: Can SMR Power the Clean Energy Transition?
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Does Microsoft Stock Have More Room to Run?
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Nvidia’s Stock Price, Upcoming Split and the AI Revolution
Receive News & Ratings for Nomura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.