Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Purchased by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,822 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Novartis during the third quarter worth $28,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Novartis by 480.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the third quarter worth about $39,000. 13.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis Stock Performance

NVS opened at $106.13 on Friday. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $92.19 and a twelve month high of $108.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.07. Novartis had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 31.33%. The business had revenue of $11.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Novartis from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Novartis in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Novartis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Novartis

Novartis Profile

(Free Report)

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.