Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Purchased by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 137,415 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,822 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $14,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVO. Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $718,995,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 122.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,077,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,328,000 after acquiring an additional 6,654,614 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 96.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,215,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,021,000 after acquiring an additional 4,526,199 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 91.7% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 9,097,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,354,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 156.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,552,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,003,000 after acquiring an additional 2,779,866 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on NVO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.33.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $142.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $639.02 billion, a PE ratio of 49.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $129.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $75.56 and a 12 month high of $142.94.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 36.56% and a return on equity of 91.70%. Research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

