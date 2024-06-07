NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Stock Price Up 4.4%

NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 4.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.35 and last traded at $7.29. 831,613 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 4,487,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on SMR. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on NuScale Power from $4.25 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $4.50 target price (down from $7.50) on shares of NuScale Power in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of NuScale Power from $2.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

Get NuScale Power alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on NuScale Power

NuScale Power Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.42.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.21). The company had revenue of $1.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 million. NuScale Power had a negative net margin of 342.39% and a negative return on equity of 38.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NuScale Power Co. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NuScale Power news, General Counsel Robert K. Temple sold 8,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total value of $53,592.92. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $258,874.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other NuScale Power news, General Counsel Robert K. Temple sold 8,873 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total transaction of $53,592.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 42,860 shares in the company, valued at $258,874.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Robert K. Temple sold 23,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total transaction of $144,502.42. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 19,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,657.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 115,899 shares of company stock valued at $590,771. 1.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of NuScale Power

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMR. FMR LLC boosted its stake in NuScale Power by 11.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,983,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,619,000 after buying an additional 301,548 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NuScale Power by 3.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,536,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,128,000 after purchasing an additional 204,505 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of NuScale Power by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,391,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,159,000 after purchasing an additional 172,408 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in NuScale Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in NuScale Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $408,000. 15.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NuScale Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NuScale Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuScale Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.