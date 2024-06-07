Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Shares Sold by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors trimmed its position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,792,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 416,305 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned approximately 0.36% of Nutrien worth $100,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Nutrien by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,798,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Timelo Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nutrien during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,253,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Nutrien during the fourth quarter worth approximately $521,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Nutrien in the fourth quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,471,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,767,000 after buying an additional 110,541 shares in the last quarter. 63.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Nutrien from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $58.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Nutrien from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank raised Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Nutrien from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nutrien currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.32.

NYSE:NTR opened at $55.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.58 and its 200-day moving average is $54.04. The firm has a market cap of $27.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.87. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12 month low of $47.90 and a 12 month high of $69.12.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.11. Nutrien had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 126.32%.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

