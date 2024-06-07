Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.31

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This is a boost from Oil-Dri Co. of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

Oil-Dri Co. of America has increased its dividend by an average of 3.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 10 years.

Shares of ODC stock opened at $82.94 on Friday. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a 12 month low of $38.56 and a 12 month high of $87.32. The stock has a market cap of $604.63 million, a P/E ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.07.

Oil-Dri Co. of America ( NYSE:ODC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Oil-Dri Co. of America had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 26.98%. The firm had revenue of $105.67 million during the quarter.

Oil-Dri Corporation of America, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale Products Group, and Business to Business Products Group. The company provides agricultural and horticultural products, including mineral-based absorbent products that serve as carriers for biological and chemical active ingredients, drying agents, and growing media under the Agsorb, Verge, and Flo-Fre brand names.

